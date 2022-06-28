Speech at the Meeting to Commemorate the 71st Founding Anniversary of the Cambodian People’s Party (28 June 1951 – 28 June 2022)

Venerables Samdech Preah Sangkhareach, Samdech Preah Reach Kanak and Preah Theranuthera

Senior Directors and Leaders of the Muslim Community, Leaders of the Christian Community

Samdech, Excellencies, Lok Chumteavs, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Distinguished National and International Guests,

Dear Members of Meeting, Compatriots Both in the Country and Abroad

June 28, 2022 is the 71st founding anniversary of the Cambodian People’s Party, originally known as the Khmer People’s Revolutionary Party, originated from the patriotic movement of the Cambodian people against the colonialists for national independence. Since its inception, the Cambodian People’s Party has maintained its identity as party of the people, by the people and for the people to overcome all obstacles at all stages to achieve great historical achievements for the stability, prosperity and prosperity of the Cambodian motherland. It is this fact that wins the people’s love, trust and vote for the party to lead the country forever at both the national and sub-national levels.

Today, we come together to celebrate this solemn event in the spirit of deep gratitude to our ancestors, leaders, party members, fallen combatants and patriots of all generations who have struggled and made heroic sacrifices at all stages for independence, peace, freedom, sovereignty, territorial integrity and progress of the Cambodian nation. The ceremony also took place in the context that the Kingdom of Cambodia has recovered from the Covid-19 crisis after two years of this deadly epidemic and is achieving new achievements in socio-economic development and in a situation where the whole country is enthusiastically celebrating the success of the 5th commune/Sangkat council election on 5 June.

On this great occasion, we would like to express our deepest respect and gratitude to His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia and the most revered Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in freedom, dignity and happiness who have been in the throne, and the shadow of the Cambodian people everywhere. May His Majesty the King, whose life is placed on the stone, and His Majesty the Queen Mother be blessed with good health, strong physical beings, bright intellect and longevity to live as the cool shade for every Cambodian people forever.

Dear Meeting Members and Compatriots,

Over the past 71 years, Cambodia has gone through many historic stages of both pride and flexibility, difficulty and extreme danger. No matter in what the circumstances, the CPP remains committed to its purpose and ideals to build and defend an independent, peaceful, free, democratic, neutral and progressive Cambodia. When the nation was plunged into disaster by the genocidal regime of Pol Pot, only pure CPP members loyal to the party’s goals and ideals stood up to fight and mobilize all patriotic forces to form the National United Front for Salvation of Kampuchea to fight and overthrow this vicious regime until it achieved the historic victory on January 7, 1979, which saved the nation in a timely manner to bring the freedoms completely lost under the regime of Pol Pot back to the people, ending the darkest era and opening up a new era of Cambodia with light and hope.

Cambodians, both those who suffered under the genocidal regime and the younger generation, will always remember the great meaning of this historic victory that gives us what we have today. Along with this, on the basis of the January 7 victory, the Khmer Revolutionary People’s Party was rebuilt under the name of the Cambodian People’s Revolutionary Party and then renamed the Cambodian People’s Party to ensure the country’s leadership in the new phase. After the victory on January 7, the Cambodian People’s Party raised the flag of national unity to lead the recovery and reconstruction of the country, departing from scratch and in a situation of mixing between peace and war.

Despite facing tens of thousands of obstacles and relentless attempts to overthrow by enemy forces, the CPP remains steadfast with overwhelming popular support and assistance from near and far friends, preventing the return of genocidal regimes, restoring and rebuilding the nation from the most difficult stage to the stage that the country can strengthen and expand itself, while continuing to move forward successfully on the path of peace, national unity, democracy and development, especially ending of the chronic war, completing peace and national unity, and territorial unity through win-win politics since December 29, 1998.

In the light of peace, the Cambodian people have achieved great and proud changes, especially in the economic and social fields. Realizing high and sustainable economic growth over the past two decades has moved Cambodia from a low-income country to a low-middle-income country, and is striving to achieve its vision of a high-middle-income country in 2030. The poverty of the people has been gradually reduced, the living standards of the people have been gradually improved, along with security, order, and social security. Democracy has become stronger in Cambodian society. At the same time, national honor has been restored and enhanced on the international stage. Cambodia has been participating equally and on equal footing in international affairs, both regionally and globally.

Today, our people are living in harmony, hope and opportunity for everyone, especially the younger generation. The peace realized by the Cambodian people themselves and the great achievements of the restoration, construction and development of the national society have proved the truth that the Cambodian people can do everything as long as we are united and have faith in the cause and march forward together on the right path. In short, all the achievements that the party has achieved for the nation in the past 43 years depends on the party’s correct politics, the full support of the people, a strong structure, and human resources with virtue and ability, and firm internal solidarity, and proper working regime. However, in moving forward, we must not forget the tragedy, the division and separation, and the great loss that our nation has experienced in the past.

On this basis, we must unite in a single national unity to maintain the hard-won great achievements that we have realized. We must not lose our attention and trample on the dark history, whether intentionally or unintentionally. In this sense, the Party committees and party officials at all levels must increase their efforts to fulfill their duties well, especially to implement the principles and approaches of the party’s reforms so that the party remains strong both politically, and mentally and organizationally, to always get the love and support of the people.

Dear Meeting Members and Compatriots,

The 5th commune/Sangkat council election on June 5, 2022, which was attended by 17 political parties, was successfully held in a neutral, free and safe political environment. Large numbers of people went to every polling station with dignity, happiness, and of their own free will to elect the commune/Sangkat council to continue to lead in their locality. This election is considered by national observers, international observers as well as people across the country as a truly free, fair and just election. The success of this electoral process is another historic achievement of the Cambodian people in strengthening peace, the foundations of democracy, and accelerating the socio-economic development process, especially at the grassroots level development.

The glorious victory of the Cambodian People’s Party in the election of the 5th term commune/Sangkat councils clearly shows that the Cambodian people need the leadership role of the Cambodian People’s Party, both at the national and at the commune levels. With this victory, the Cambodian People’s Party will have a stronger basis for victory in the upcoming 7th National Assembly elections in 2023, and will defeat the tactics and hostile actions of the extremist and ill-willed opposition who go against the will and interests of the people.

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee, the Honorary President of the Party and myself, I would like to express my deepest respect and gratitude to the members of the Party, the youth, and compatriots from all walks of life who have strong faith in the leadership of the CPP and who voted overwhelmingly for the CPP. In response to this trust, the party is committed to making full efforts to successfully implement the 2022-2027 commune development policy, which has already been announced to our compatriots, to ensure more prosperous communes throughout the country, and the people will have more prosperous life, and continue to live in harmony, both in the family, in the community, as well as in society as a whole.

I would also like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to the party’s working groups, grassroots committees, party committees at all levels, all party officials and activists who have dedicated their physical and mental energy, time and resources to serve the people and carry out all duties for the cause of the Party. It is from these actions that our party has won and we will continue to win. On the way forward, the Cambodian People’s Party continues to adhere to the principle of national unity under the umbrella of the Constitution and the most revered His Majesty the King of Cambodia to protect independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and to continue for socio-economic development as prosperous a society as that of civilized nations in the region with harmony and love, without the recurrence of genocide, war and internal divisions as before.

The Cambodian People’s Party and the Cambodian people as a whole must absolutely protect peace, political stability and national security, which are essential conditions to ensure the peaceful life of the people with freedom, honor and dignity, and sustainable socio-economic development subjecting to no destruction from reactionary forces, no matter perfidious they may be. At the same time, we continue to actively contribute to the cause of peace, stability, security and the fight against regional and global challenges.

The Cambodian People’s Party continues to move forward on the path of liberal democracy, pluralism and the rule of law in line with the context of Cambodian society, and fully responds to the sacred aspirations of the people. At the same time, the party thwart actions, from whatever sources they may be, that attempts to push Cambodia off this path or to suppress Cambodia’s sovereignty.

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) continues to strengthen sincere cooperation with political parties, civil society organizations and other circles in society with sincerity and genuine goodwill in order to maintain a good and sustainable political environment, especially towards toward the upcoming 7th national election in 2023, and increase the trust of investors, both domestic and foreign, to continue to promote socio-economic development and improve people’s livelihood.

Dear Meeting Members and Compatriots,

For more than two years, the crisis of the Covid-19 outbreak has had a devastating effect on the entire world. No country could escape and the Kingdom of Cambodia has been severely affected too. However, with the correct and wise leadership, the active participation of the people and all forces in society, as well as the support of the international community, we have been able to manage and resolve this crisis, and to protect the lives of the people from falling into the abyss of death, while maintaining economic and livelihood balance and creating favorable conditions for us to be able to reopen the country in all areas from the end of 2021.

It is in this statement that today we can safely celebrate the Party’s 71st anniversary in the precincts of the January 7 Palace. We firmly believe that we will be able to overcome the economic and social consequences of the Covid-19, even though the disease has not yet disappeared from the face of the earth. In fact, Cambodia’s economic achievements has returned to positive growth and is expected to improve further in 2022 and 2023. However, in order to continue to win over the epidemic of Covid-19, may our people continue to protect yourself according to the safety measures set by the Royal Government and the Ministry of Health, and especially everyone goes for the third dose, the fourth dose and even the 5th dose of Covid-19 vaccinations.

On this occasion, on behalf of the Cambodian people, I would like to express my deep gratitude to countries who are our friends and development partner, and international organizations for their generous contributions to support the legitimate cause of the Cambodian people and continue to strengthen good and fruitful cooperation with the Kingdom of Cambodia, which is an indispensable contribution to the country’s peace, democracy and development.

Finally, on the occasion of the 71st founding anniversary of the Cambodian People’s Party, I would like to extend my best wishes to the venerable Buddhist monks, the Muslims Imams, the Christian leaders, national and international dignitaries, members of the meeting and our compatriots – both at home and abroad, the five blessings and blessings of the Buddha./.

