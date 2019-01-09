“7 January” Is Not Just for CPP, but for Everyone: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that 7-January-1979 is not the exclusive property of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) or any individual; it is for all Cambodians who escaped the bloody Pol Pot Genocidal Regime, addressing to nearly 20,000 workers from 12 factories in Takeo province.

The premier’s statement was made in response to the critic’s question that when will Cambodian people finished celebrating 7 January.

“Victory Day 7 January is a collective property for all Cambodian people, who want to survive as human being,” he said.

The Premier underlined that 7-January-1979 saved lives of millions of Cambodians awaiting death in a timely manner. It closed the darkest page in the Cambodian history and ushered in a new era of independence, freedom, democracy, and social progress for Cambodia, and provided every rights and freedom to her people.

7-January-1979 allows Cambodia to change from zero trade worth to US$27,200 million per annum, of which Cambodia exports US$12,000 million worth annually; to change Cambodia from welcoming zero tourists to six million per annum; to change fro

