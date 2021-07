To date, Cambodia has vaccinated 6 million people equivalent to 60 percent of the 10 million people who will be vaccinated.

The 6 millionth jab went to sister Pheng Soeun, 67 years old farmer who living at Ta Ong village, Ta Ong commune, Chamkarleu district, Kampong Cham province.

Lok Chumteav Or Vandin will deliver directly the award of 10 million Riel and other aid materials to you./.

