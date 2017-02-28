5.4 Million Foreign Tourists Expected to Visit Cambodia in 2017

Source: AKP

Cambodia is expected to receive up to 5.4 million foreign arrivals in 2017, according to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen while presiding over the celebration of the National Clean City Day 2017 held here yesterday.

The premier attributed the growing number of foreign tourists to Cambodia to the full peace and political stability in the Kingdom.

Samdech Hun Sen also called for the establishment of Green Belt areas near main tourism sites, explaining that the areas will produce vegetables, fruits and meat domestically to supply hotels and restaurants at those tourism sites.

Last year, some 5 million foreign tourists visited Cambodia, up from 4.7 million a year earlier, while Cambodian outbound tourists increased to 1.4 million during the period.

Related posts