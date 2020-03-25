3k Rooms Reserved for Covid-19 Treatment: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, as Chairman of the National Committee for Combatting Covid-19 announced that Cambodia has prepared more than 3,000 rooms for Covid-19 treatment.

The premier spoke in a meeting with 400 volunteered doctors to fight Covid-19 on 25 March 2020 at the Peace Palace.

The premier has ordered governors nationwide to rent hotels or guesthouses as the sites to treat people infected with Covid-19.

“As hotels have fewer guests, we could use them as the hospitals. We can rent a hotel in Siem Reap, Sihanoukville, Kampong Cham or any other province. It will be much easier as rooms and utilities are available already,” said Premier Hun Sen in a voice message addressed to governors spread in a messaging app on Monday.

Cambodia has reported 93 cases of Covid-19, according to the premier on 25 March 2020 (updated as of 11 a.m).

Related posts