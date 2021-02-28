Dear compatriots!

As the Ministry of Health has already announced, Cambodia will receive 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in India out of the total 1,104,000 doses in the first half of 2021, a grant from the COVAX Facility.

If there is no change, the vaccine will arrive in Cambodia at 19:50 on March 2, 2021. HE Mam Bunheng will represent the Royal Government of Cambodia in receiving the vaccine from the representatives of the World Health Organization and the representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Cambodia on the night of March 2, 2021 at Phnom Penh International Airport.

This is the fruit of the international cooperation that Cambodia has made with its multilateral partners, with the United Nations, especially with the World Health Organization and UNICEF. Based on the plan, COVAX will provide us with 20% of the population of 16 million people, which is equivalent to 3.2 million people or equivalent to 6.4 million doses of vaccine.

Cambodia would like to thank all the countries, companies and generous people around the world who have supported us through COVAX.

I would like to add that if there is no change, I will be vaccinated at 8:30 am on March 4, 2021 at Calmette Hospital with a press conference after.

Related posts