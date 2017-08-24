29th SEA Games: PM Congratulates Cambodian Gold Medalists

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his sincere congratulations to Cambodian athletes, Ke Leng and Ouk Sreymom, who won the first gold medal from petanque at the 29th SEA Games being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“This is a pride for our whole nation,” underlined the Cambodian premier in a Facebook post yesterday evening.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also wished more success to other Cambodian athletes in other sports events at the 29th SEA Games.

The two Cambodian sports heroines, Ke Leng and Ouk Sreymom, defeated their Thai counterparts, Phantipha Wongchuvej and Pataratida Meepak, 13-10 at the Women’s Doubles Final.

Ms. Ouk Sreymom was named the world champion of petanque in 2017 at a competition held in Belgium while Ms. Ke Leng earned her first and second world champion recognitions in 2013 in France and in 2015 in Thailand.

Cambodia sent 274 athletes and coaches to take part in 24 sports games during the 29th SEA Games, taking place from Aug. 19 to 31, 2017. Those 24 sports events include Taekwondo (WTF), petanque, chinlone, tennis, Khmer martial art, wushu, football, athletics, gymnastics, basketball, table tennis, badminton, cycling, fencing, golf, boxing, ice skating, sailing, triathlon, rugby, volleyball, equestrian, swimming, and karate.

According to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, as of Aug. 24, Cambodia got six medals of which a gold and five bronze medals from the 29th SEA Games.

SEA Games or the Southeast Asian Games in a biennial multi-sport event participated by the ASEAN member countries.

