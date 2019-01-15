27th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum is Important in Strengthening Partnerships’s Goals

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum is truly significant for countries in the region as well as Cambodia in order to strengthen the Asia-Pacific Partnerships toward achieving peace, security and sustainable development.

His statement was made at the opening ceremony of the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27) held at Sokha Angkor Hotel in Siem Reap province on Tuesday.

“Currently, the Asia-Pacific region as well as the entire world is confronting the global issues such as trade war, armed war, cross border terrorism, all kinds of illegal cross-border trafficking, climate change, natural disaster, food security and poverty, which are threatening the global security and sustainable development of the world. Therefore, the APPF-27 Forum plays an important role,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“This meeting is coincident with the celebration of the 2 historical events of Cambodia, including the 40th Anniversary of 7-January Victory and the 20th Anniversary of Entirely Ending of Civil War in Cambodia through Win-Win Policy,” he added.

The Premier highlighted that Cambodia successfully end the chronic war, and bring complete peace, and unity of the entire nation and territory by the end of 1998 without bloodshed, armed forces and commend, or assistance from foreign countries, and this is marked as the first historical event in Cambodia that has never been occurred during the last 500 years.

Cambodian strongman said that Cambodia has just built the Win-Win Monument that has the historical meaning of entirely ending war and representing peace, infinite win, and it has inscribed countless national achievements for the next generation to study about Cambodian history.

