Over $2.5M Funded to the Victims of Collapse Building in Sihanoukville; $90k Donated to Each Body

Source: FN

The total fund from the King and the Queen, the Royal Government of Cambodia, the Cambodian Red Cross and the donors amounted to USD 2,512,821, of which USD 30,000 will be donated to the injured, while USD 90,000 to each of the dead victim.

Today is the last day to receive the fund, according to the Premier.

Prime Minister expressed regret over the collapse of the massive building. He thanked government officials, authorities, rescue teams, and other stakeholders for contributing to the rescue operation over the last two and a half days.

A seven-storey building in the coast of Cambodia, 230 km west of the capital Phnom Penh, collapsed at about 5 a.m in the morning of Saturday, 22 June.

Authority found 28 bodies of construction workers, four females, dead; and 26 others, two females, severely injured.

The 60-hour search operation for victims of the collapse building in Sihanoukville province ended at 7:30 p.m on Monday, 24 June.

Four people have been arrested for questioning in connection with the accident, including the building owner, head of the construction project, the contractor, and a Cambodian landowner.

Related posts