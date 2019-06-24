19 Workers Deceased and 24 Injured after Building Collapses in Sihanoukville

Source: FN

A seven-storey building in the west coast of Cambodia’s Sihanoukville province collapsed at about 5 a.m in the morning of Saturday, 22 June.

As of 9:30 p.m of Sunday, 19 bodies of construction workers found dead and 24 others were injured, according to Sihanoukville govenor Yun Min.

The Chinese-owned 15-meter wide and 30-meter long building, completed 80 per cent, is located near Arunreas Garage in Number 4 commune of Sihanoukville city.

Four people have been arrested for questioning in connection with the accident, including the building owner, head of the construction project, the contractor, and a Cambodian landowner.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is in Bangkok for the ASEAN Summit, announced yesterday to donate USD 10,000 to each of the dead victim, and USD 1,250 to those injured, plus free treatment, according to his Facebook post.

