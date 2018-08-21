16 Political Parities Support PM Hun Sen’s Initiative on Supreme Council of Consultations

Source: FN

Representatives of the 16 political parties participating in the consultations on Tuesday announced their full support to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s initiative to establish “Supreme Council of Consultations – SCC,” according to government’s spokesman Phay Siphan on Tuesday.

“I am honored, proud, and happy to join this forum in a context of think together and do together. I approve and support the initiative of the premier,” stated representatives of the political parties.

Phay Siphan added that amongst these political parties, the president of the Khmer Republican Party Lon Rith has yet confirmed the stance; for he needs time to consult with his partymen.

All political party leaders who participated in the consultations may be appointed “government advisor”, according to the spokesman after the consultations, held at Peace Palace Phnom Penh, ended at 12:30 pm.

Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to establish “Supreme Council of Consultations – SCC” with the presences of representatives from the 16 political parties on Tuesday.

SCC is a new mechanism to bring about the interests for everyone, said the spokesman, adding that SCC is responsible for sharing ideas and feedback on formulating policies to the government; consulting government’s drafts law before submitting for approval; submitting petitions to Senate on laws adopted by the National Assembly; and consulting on the passive acts or violations of government officials and premier.

Each party has two representatives appointed by the Royal Decree proposed by Prime Minister; chairman of SCC is shuffled once a month based on political party order on voting list.

According to the spokesman, SCC’s secretariat and meeting places are based at the Peace Palace. SCC holds internal meeting once a month summoned by the chair, and holds meeting with Prime Minister once every six months. Other meetings are compulsory by calls of the premier. SCC’s term will end based on the Royal Government mandate.

