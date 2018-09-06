125 Cambodian Parliamentarians of the 6th Mandate Legislature to Take an Oath at the Royal Palace Today

Source: FN

The 125 elected members of the Cambodia’s National Assembly of the 6th mandate legislature will take an oath at 4:00 P.M on Wednesday at the Royal Palace, presided over by His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

All the members will meet at the National Assembly at 2:30 pm and take the bus to the Royal Palace together.

National Assembly of the 6th mandate legislature held its first session Wednesday morning, presided by the King, and the attendances of all members of the parliament who were recently elected in the parliamentary elections held on 29 July 2018.

The National Assembly is one of the two houses (chambers) of the Parliament of Cambodia. It is referred to as the lower house, with the Senate being referred to as the upper house.

