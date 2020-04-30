Only 0.3 Percent Unemployment Rate in Cambodia

Source: FN

Some 99.7 percent of the total 10 million workforces in Cambodia have jobs, according to a message of Prime Minister of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on the 134th International Labour Day.

According to the message, the economic sector, both formal and non-formal, attracts approximately 3.7 million workers while the agricultural sector employs 4 million people, and 500,000 others are public officials.

Besides, it added, about 1.28 million Cambodians work in foreign countries.

The Premier also laid stress on the Royal Government’s continued attention to enhancing the safety, health, and livelihoods of the workers and employees, especially in this difficult time of COVID-19 crisis.

As of 2019, there were 4,996 local unions, 216 union federations, 33 trade unions, and 11 employers’ associations registered in Cambodia.

Cambodia will mark the 134th International Labour Day under the theme “Peace and Decent Work”. In order to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, all workers and employees are advised to celebrate the annual event at home with their family members.

Related posts