​Singapore To Train 80 Cambodian Technical Trainers

Source: AKP

Singapore will provide a three-week-long training to 80 technical trainers in Singapore, a senior official of the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training told a group of reporters.

According to H.E. Heng Sour, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, under the memorandum of understanding signed here yesterday, 80 Cambodian technical trainers will be dispatched to Singapore to attend a training of trainers at the Institute of Technical Education for three weeks.

Of them, there are 32 IT, 32 mechanical, and 16 electronic trainers, said the spokesperson, adding that after the training, each of them has the obligation to train three other Cambodian technical trainers.

Yesterday evening, Cambodia and Singapore reached two cooperation documents, including the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Collaboration in the Field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training between the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training of the Kingdom of Cambodia and ITE (Institute of Technical Education) Education Services, Republic of Singapore; and the MoU between Calmette Hospital, Cambodia, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Those two MoUs were signed under the witness of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and visiting President of the Republic of Singapore, H.E. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam, following their meeting at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh.

