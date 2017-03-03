​RGC Announces to Build New Royal University of Fine Arts at Chroy Changvar Development Area

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced to construct new Royal University of Fine Arts on a land area of 3 hectares donated by the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC), at Chroy Changvar development area, Phnom Penh.

The premier made the announcement when he and his spouse presided over the celebration of 19th National Culture Day and the closing ceremony of National Youth Festival, held here yesterday afternoon at Chaktomuk Conference Hall.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen pushed for the construction project to be realised as soon as possible with an initial cost of around US$12 million.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also laid stress on the significance of human resource training and called on all Cambodian citizens to pay attention to not only maintain, protect and preserve, but also to enhance and develop the cultural heritage to make it livelier.

