​PM Stresses on the Need for Modernisation of Industrial Sector

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over the opening ceremony of 2017 Cambodia Outlook Conference under the theme of “Moving up the Value Chain for Industrialization, Digitalisation, Growth and Development”, at Hotel Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier laid stress on the necessity to modernise the industrial sector which will play a key role in the new growth strategy. Industrial sector is a driving force for the medium- and long-term growth, a potential sector to generate jobs for youths and a new pillar for economic growth besides agricultural and tourism domains, he underlined.

To realise the modernisation of industrial sector, he added, synergy between industrial policy and policies in other fields such as trade, investment, education, transport, logistics, science and technology is needed.

Industrial sector has seen rapid progress by contributing about 28.9 percent to the country’s GDP in 2016, up from only 13.5 percent in 1994, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

