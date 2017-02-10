​PM Resumes Provincial Visit

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, departed here early this morning for Prey Veng, a southeastern province, to meet with local civil servants, armed forces and authorities as well as to see the province’s real achievements and challenges.

According to his official Facebook page, Samdech Techo Hun Sen left Phnom Penh at around 5:30 am and he is now in Prey Veng province.

The premier also expressed his appreciation to the country’s achievements and peace. “I saw people travel along the way without fear even though it’s not at the break of dawn yet. Before the construction of Prek Tamak and Neak Loeung Bridges, Prey Veng and Svay Rieng seemed far away, we needed to use ferry to reach the provinces, but now it’s much easier [with the bridges],” he said.

As in the previous provincial visits, Samdech Hun Sen took his time to visit teachers and students in different schools.

