​PM Provides 21 School Buildings for Prey Veng Province

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen announced this morning to provide 21 buildings of 277 rooms and other school facilities to different schools in Prey Veng, during his trip to this southeastern province.

The announcement was made while he was visiting four schools and two teacher training schools in the province.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also decided to donate some equipment to promote local schools.

The premier departed here for Prey Veng early this morning to meet with local civil servants, armed forces and authorities as well as to see the province’s real achievements and challenges.

