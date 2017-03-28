​PM Orders Closedown of Old School Buildings

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen called on yesterday the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the municipal and provincial authorities to reexamine all the school buildings across the country.

All old school buildings need to be closed down and reconstructed, said the premier at the inauguration ceremony of three new school buildings of Samdech Techo Hun Sen Krong Kratie High School in Kratie northeastern province.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed​ his commitment to further support and promote the education sector in the country.

According to H.E. Sar Chamrong, Kratie Provincial Governor, there are 10 high schools with 8,252 students and 495 teachers; 41 lower secondary schools with 9,188 students and 610 teachers; 271 primary schools with 61,258 students and 1,346 teachers; and 74 kindergartens with 3,296 students and 134 teachers in the province.

During his provincial visit from mid-2016 to early 2017, Samdech Techo Hun Sen funded the construction of a total of 368 school buildings or 4,194 classrooms and the renovation of 27 school buildings or 101 classrooms, 3 meeting halls and 59 teacher houses or 620 rooms.

Up to March 2017, Samdech Techo Prime Minister and his spouse have provided a total of 4,140 school buildings or 24,105 classrooms, of which 1,211 are high school buildings or 8,031 classrooms; 508 are lower secondary school buildings or 2,878 classrooms, and 2,406 are primary school buildings or 12,995 classrooms.

