Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen highlighted the significance of security and safety during a get-together with civil servants, armed forces and local authorities in Prey Veng, a southeastern province of Cambodia.

The premier thus called for more attention to the maintenance of security and safety for people, especially to the fight against illicit drug.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also took the opportunity to brief the participants on the country’s macroeconomic stability and economic growth.

