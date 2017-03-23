​PM Congratulates the Progress of Education Sector

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his congratulations to the country’s education sector on its progress.

Addressing at the closing ceremony of the annual meeting on Education, Youth and Sports held here this afternoon, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the progress of the education sector resulted from the participation from all relevant stakeholders, teachers, academic staff, and armed forces.

The premier also spoke highly of the key role of the education sector in human resource training, and thus in the country development, stressing that education is an affair that has to do and pass from one generation to another.

The Royal Government of Cambodia always pays high attention to the improvement of the education sector by promoting reform and increasing salary of teachers continuously, he underlined.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen gave some recommendations to further boost the fields of education, youth and sports of the country.

