​PM: Cambodia To Request UNESCO for Listing of More Cultural Heritages

Source: AKP

Cambodia is preparing documents to submit to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for the listing of more national cultural heritages as World Heritage Site or Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The information was revealed by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the celebration of the 19th National Culture Day and the closing ceremony of National Youth Festival, at Chaktomuk Conference Hall, Phnom Penh, on Mar. 3 afternoon.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also underlined the Royal Government of Cambodia’s special attention to cultural affairs by considering culture a priceless national soul and identity as well as a foundation for social reconciliation which makes Cambodian people live in harmony without discrimination.

Six Cambodian heritages have been so far registered on the World Heritage List. The Historic Site of Angkor was inscribed as a World Heritage Site in 1992, Preah Reach Troap Dance (Royal Ballet) and Lakhon Sbek Thom (big shadow puppet) were proclaimed masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity respectively in 2003 and 2005, the 11th-century Preah Vihear Temple was listed a World Heritage Site in 2008, Teanh Prot (tug-of-war), a popular recreational game, was named an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2015, and Chapei Dang Veng, a Cambodian musical instrument, was registered in 2016 on the UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The premier took the opportunity to appeal to his compatriots to pay attention to not only maintain, protect and preserve, but also to enhance and develop the cultural heritage to make it livelier.

