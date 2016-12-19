​New Departments Created to Manage Private Security Service and Gambling Businesses

Source: AKP

Royal Government of Cambodia has lately created two new departments to manage private security service and gambling businesses in the country.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Interior Minister Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng co-signed the sub-decree to formulate the departments in late last month.

The so-called Department of Private Security Management is in charge of certifying as well as ensuring proper legal compliance of and necessary capacity building for recruited forces by private security service companies.

The Department of Anti-Commercial Gambling is responsible for overseeing all kinds of casinos and private entertainments, including their legality, techniques and accountability in order to evade related crimes and acts of money laundering.

The two new departments have direct reporting line to the Central Security Department of the National Police Commissariat General, Ministry of Interior.

