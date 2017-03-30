​Japan Provides US$140.10 Million to Support Four Projects in Cambodia

Source: AKP

Cambodia and Japan signed here this afternoon an Exchange of Notes and a Record of Discussions on grant aid and loan worth in total US$140.10 million, under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The documents were signed between H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Senior Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia, and between Senior Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance H.E. Aun Porn Moniroth and Mr. Yuichi Sugano, New Chief Representative of JICA Cambodia Office, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

This amount of financial support will be used to support for four development projects, including the grant aid up to the amount of JPY 109,000,000 (approximately US$949,973) for the implementation of the Project for Flood Protection and Drainage Improvement in Phnom Penh Capital City (Phase IV); grant aid up to the amount of JPY 1,453,000,000 (approximately US$12,660,000) for the implementation of the Project for Improvement of Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital; loan up to the amount of JPY 11,136,000,000 (approximately US$98,000,000) for the implementation of National Road No. 5 Improvement Project (Battambang-Si Sophon Section II); and grant aid up to the amount of JPY 3,271,000,000 (approximately US$28,500,000) for the implementation of the Project for Expansion of Water Supply System in Kampong Thom province.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Prak Sokhonn said this Official Development Assistance (ODA) plays a key role in boosting the socio-economic development in Cambodia and in improving the living standard of Cambodian people. He also expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for the continued support to Cambodia.

Japan is one of the most important partners of Cambodia and has significantly contributed to the country’s economic, social and infrastructure development.

