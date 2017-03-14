​Interior Minister: Legitimacy of CNRP Under Review

Source: FN

Interior Minister Sar Kheng is investigating the validity and legitimacy of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), of which its leadership has just been changed.

Sar Kheng addressed the concerns surrounding the CNRP during the opening ceremony of the construction of National Road 51 on Tuesday morning.

“For a party to choose a new leader, the absence of the former leader must be at least 18 months; however, the CRNP did it in less than two months. Therefore, it is hard to legitimately recognize the party as it does not meet the set conditions,” said Sar Kheng.

The CNRP held an Extraordinary Congress on March 2, 2017 to elect Kem Sokha as the new CNRP president.

Pol Ham, Mu Sochua, and Eng Chhay Eang have been elected as the three Vice Presidents of the party. These newly elected leaders, through CNRP’s congress, are not legitimate until there is recognition by Ministry of Interior (MoI).

“If the party is not recognized by the MoI, it cannot participate in the election,” stated Hang Puthea, National Election Committee (NEC)’s spokesman. However, NEC has included the CNRP in the Commune Council Election already.

