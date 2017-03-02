​CPP President Sends Congratulatory Message to New CNRP President

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has sent a congratulatory message to H.E. Kem Sokha on his appointment as President of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

“On the occasion of the appointment of Your Excellency as President of CNRP, I would like to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness in your family,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen in his message dated Mar. 2.

In its congress held at its headquarters in Phnom Penh this morning, CNRP endorsed the nomination of H.E. Kem Sokha as President, and H.E. Pol Ham, H.E. Ms. Mu Sochua, and H.E. Eng Chhai Eang as Vice Presidents.

On Feb. 11, 2017, H.E. Sam Rainsy resigned from his post as CNRP president due to his personal reasons.

