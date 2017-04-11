​Cambodian PM Receives Minister of the State Council Information Office of China

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this morning visiting H.E. Jiang Jianguo, a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Minister of the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, during the courtesy meeting, H.E. Jiang Jianguo said that this is his first visit to Cambodia and noted the rapid development of the country, especially Phnom Penh capital, as well as the Kingdom’s prestige on international arena.

H.E. Jiang Jianguo briefed Samdech Techo Hun Sen of his meetings with Cambodian Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith and President of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC) H.E. Dr. Khlot Thyda.

He also thanked Samdech Techo Prime Minister and RAC for their support to the book titled “Xi Jinping, the Governance of China.

For his part, the Cambodian prime minister expressed thanks to RAC, late Deputy Prime Minister Samdech Vibol Panha Sok An, and the Chinese side for making possible the Khmer version of the book.

The book is valuable not only for China, but also for other countries, including Cambodia, to draw experience from it, he underlined.

The book has been translated into Khmer by a working group led by the Head of RAC’s Confucius Institute Dr. Chea Monyrith for about two years.

Divided into 18 chapters – based on most clicked online book review – “Xi Jinping, the Governance of China” is a compilation of President Xi Jinping’s major achievements, such as speeches, talks, interviews, instructions and correspondence.

The book has been published into different foreign languages such as Arabic, English, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish, and circulated worldwide.

Related posts