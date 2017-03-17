​Cambodian PM Receives Chief of the General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received visiting Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Vietnamese side for the assistance to Cambodia so far and for the scholarships for Cambodian armed personnel.

The premier also requested both countries’ armies to strengthen their cooperation, to facilitate the living of people along the border, and to do their best to transform the common border into an area of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

For his part, Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang congratulated Cambodia on her progress, mainly in the sectors of economy and social affairs.

Taking the opportunity, the Vietnamese deputy defence minister conveyed sincere condolences from Prime Minister of Vietnam H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the family of Samdech Vibol Panha Sok An, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Office the Council of Ministers, who passed away on Mar. 15 at the age of 66.

