​Cambodian PM Receives CEO of Group BRED Populaire

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting Mr. Olivier Klein, CEO of Group BRED Populaire, a French group of cooperative banks.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, in the meeting, Mr. Olivier Klein informed Samdech Techo Hun Sen of his bank, and expressed his delight to invest in Cambodia.

Mr. Olivier Klein also thanked profoundly Samdech Techo Prime Minister for his support to the presence of BRED Populaire in Cambodia.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to the presence of BRED Populaire in the Kingdom, which sends a message not only to the French investors, but also to all investors about Cambodia’s investment potential as well as her economic and political stability.

In addition, he underlined, the investment of BRED Populaire is in support of Cambodia Industrial Development Policy.

