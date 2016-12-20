​Cambodian PM Departs for Official Visit to Vietnam

Source: AKP

A high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen left here this morning for an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from Dec. 20 to 21, 2016.

This visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, said a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC).

The Cambodian delegation includes H.E. Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Defense; H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Senior Minister and Minister of MFA-IC; H.E. Var Kim Hong, Senior Minister in charge of Border Affairs; H.E. Ouk Rabun, Minister of Rural Development; H.E. Suy Sem, Minister of Mines and Energy; H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce; H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; and other members of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

During the visit, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will hold bilateral talks with H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and pay separate courtesy calls on H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam; H.E. Tran Dai Quang, President of Vietnam; and H.E. Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam.

A number of agreements and memorandums of understanding related to extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, cooperation between the Ministry of Cults and Religion of Cambodia and the Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs of Vietnam …, are expected to be signed by both countries’ ministers, according to the statement released on Prime Minister Hun Sen’s official Facebook page.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will receive courtesy calls by Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association, Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Vietnamese veterans and family members as well.

