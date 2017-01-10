​Cambodian, Lao PMs Inaugurate Facilities at an International Border Checkpoint

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his Lao counterpart H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith presided over the inauguration ceremony of the facilities at an international border checkpoint between the two nations.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Trapeang Kriel (Cambodian province of Stung Treng)-Nong Nokkhiane (Lao province of Champasak) international border checkpoint.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith cut the ribbon and expressed their optimism over the growing trade, tourism and people-to-people exchange between the two neighboring nations.

After the inauguration ceremony, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his entourage visited Don Sahong Hydropower Dam site located in Champasak province.

