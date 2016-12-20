​Cambodia, Vietnam Sign 3 More Cooperation Documents

Source: AKPThe Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of Vietnam signed in Hanoi this morning three important documents to boost more cooperation between the two neighboring nations, during the two-day official visit by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in Vietnam.

According to the statement released on the Cambodian premier’s official Facebook page, the signing ceremony was held under the witness of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, following their bilateral talks.

Those important documents are the Treaty on extradition, Treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, and the agreement on the cooperation between the Ministry of Cults and Religion of Cambodia and the Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs of Vietnam.

Related posts