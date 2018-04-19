PM Hun Sen: Cambodia from Divided to United

Source: FN

Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen described the Cambodia’s history from a war-torn to a peaceful country.

Prime Minister reiterated the value of his win-win policy that ended the chronic war with the Khmer Rouge, and urged everyone to safeguard peace at any cost.

“King Father Norodom Sihanouk has made so much effort to bring national independence in 1953. He also worked hard to achieve national reconciliation by organizing the elections in 1955; however, peace had sustained for only 4-5 years, followed by the emergences of four different armed movement such as the Royal Government of Prince Norodom Sihanouk, White Zone, Blue Zone, and the Khmer Rouge. Then, from 1970-1975, Cambodia had two dominant areas: the administration dominated by the Lon Nol, and the liberation area of King Norodom Sihanouk. From 1975-1979, Cambodia fell into the Pol Pot Genocidal Regime. Khmer people live without food, house, and families, and that over three million people deceased,” according to the premier’s Facebook post on Thursday.

From 1979-1993, Cambodia had four political factions: Phnom Penh (Cambodian People’s Party); FUNCINPEC (King Norodom Sihanouk); Khmer People’s National Liberation Front (Son Sann); and Party of Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot).

From 1993 to 1998, Cambodia was under the assistance of the United Nations Transitional Authority of Cambodia (UNTAC). UNTAC spent more than $2 billion, but when UNTAC withdrew, it left Cambodia with two factions: the Royal Government of Cambodia and Democratic Kampuchea (Khmer Rouge Pol Pot).

“In fact, only Cambodian initiated win-win policy. I decided to end the war. My grandmother asked me, “Are you not afraid of Khmer Rouge shooting?” I replied, “If I die, only myself and people with me deceased… but if successful… we can get the whole world.” Of course, from then until now, Cambodia has been reconciled for 20 years! We have sacrificed many lives. At any cost, we must jointly preserve peace.” the premier wrote.

